Home>>
2025 Spring Festival travel rush preview in numbers
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:27, January 16, 2025
Editor's note: As Spring Festival approaches, the annual travel rush for family reunions began on Jan 14. Here are some figures offering a glimpse into the 2025 Spring Festival travel rush.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- People buy Chinese New Year decorations at China Town in Bangkok
- China-Laos Railway's Spring Festival travel train hosts cross-border gala
- Spring Festival celebrated on cross-border train
- Commentary: China's Spring Festival travel rush highlights more than speed and efficiency
- Cross-Strait ferry route increases services as "chunyun" starts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.