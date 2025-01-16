Languages

2025 Spring Festival travel rush preview in numbers

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:27, January 16, 2025

Editor's note: As Spring Festival approaches, the annual travel rush for family reunions began on Jan 14. Here are some figures offering a glimpse into the 2025 Spring Festival travel rush.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

