Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in Singapore
A visitor takes photos at the Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan 17, 2025. The display kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
A visitor takes photos at the Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan 17, 2025. The display kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
People visit the Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan 17, 2025. The display kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan 17, 2025. The display kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
People visit the Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan 17, 2025. The display kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
