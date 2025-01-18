Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in Singapore

09:51, January 18, 2025

A visitor takes photos at the Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan 17, 2025. The display kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

