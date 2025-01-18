Chinese, foreign residents in Beijing's Chaoyang enjoy cultural activities during community get-together
A performance featuring the Tai Chi martial art is staged during a community get-together in Zuojiazhuang subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2025. Chinese and foreign residents in Beijing's Zuojiazhuang subdistrict took part in various cultural activities during a community get-together held on Friday ahead of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Chinese and foreign residents dance during a community get-together in Zuojiazhuang subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2025. Chinese and foreign residents in Beijing's Zuojiazhuang subdistrict took part in various cultural activities during a community get-together held on Friday ahead of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A lion dance performance is staged during a community get-together in Zuojiazhuang subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2025. Chinese and foreign residents in Beijing's Zuojiazhuang subdistrict took part in various cultural activities during a community get-together held on Friday ahead of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A foreign resident learns to use a long-spout teapot during a community get-together in Zuojiazhuang subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2025. Chinese and foreign residents in Beijing's Zuojiazhuang subdistrict took part in various cultural activities during a community get-together held on Friday ahead of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Foreign residents learn Chinese calligraphy during a community get-together in Zuojiazhuang subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2025. Chinese and foreign residents in Beijing's Zuojiazhuang subdistrict took part in various cultural activities during a community get-together held on Friday ahead of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Lunar New Year floral display "Spring Blossoms" held in Singapore
- 2025 Spring Festival travel rush preview in numbers
- China-Laos Railway's Spring Festival travel train hosts cross-border gala
- Spring Festival celebrated on cross-border train
- Cross-Strait ferry route increases services as "chunyun" starts
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.