China in Melodies | Guizhou in Joyful Song

People's Daily Online) 13:38, January 16, 2025

A basketball game in southwest China's Guizhou Province introduced the world to one of the most unique basketball leagues out there: "Village BA". The game even captivated Yeganeh Tavakoli, an international student from Iran, inspiring her to make a journey to explore the province. There she listened to the flying songs of the Miao people, and observed artisans crafting Miao embroidery works.

Tavakoli discovered that Guizhou is full of joyful songs! Amidst the laughter and melodies, the people confidently share the vibrant voice of China with the world!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)