People immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in festivities before Spring Festival across China

Xinhua) 09:58, January 23, 2025

Tourists enjoy performances at Zhangjiajie Romance Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

An artist performs at the scenic spot named "the City of Tang Dynasty (618-907)" in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

A woman in traditional costumes poses for pictures at the scenic spot named "the City of Tang Dynasty (618-907)" in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows folk artisans patrolling across a bridge in Fengqiao Town of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

Folk artisans perform dragon dance at Pingyao Ancient Town in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liang Shengren/Xinhua)

Tourists walk through a dragon-shaped lantern at Longting Park in Kaifeng of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform at Xixiaying Manchu Township in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Local villagers enjoy New Year feast at Pingyan Village of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

A child is pictured during a local folk show at Lantian Yao Township, Lingchuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liu Jiaoqing/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the night view by taking bamboo rafts on Gongshui River in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A girl is pictured during a local Spring Festival carnival in Gaomi of Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Ge Ying (L), a paper-cutting artisan, teaches people to make paper-cutting works marking the Year of the Snake in Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

An artisan displays snake toys made of cloth in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 21, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

Local residents perform dragon dance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian festival, which marks the start of the countdown to Chinese New Year, in Boai County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)