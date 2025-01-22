We Are China

Villagers perform Long Drum Dance to mark Spring Festival in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:58, January 22, 2025

Villagers of the Yao ethnic group perform Long Drum Dance ahead of the Spring Festival in Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County of Hezhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

Long Drum Dance of the Yao ethnic group was included in the second batch of national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

