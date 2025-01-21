View of Weizhou Island in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 17:01, January 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Weizhou Island, located in the Beibu Gulf, is China's youngest volcanic island. In recent years, the local government has strengthened marine ecological protection and developed infrastructure on the island, making it a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A visitor takes photos of Weizhou Island at sunset in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Visitors take photos of rocks at Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025.

This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows people visiting the Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows people visiting the Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows a view of Weizhou Island at sunset in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A fisherman returns to Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2025.

