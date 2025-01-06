Winter swimming event held in S China's Guangxi

Swimmers swim across the Yongjiang River in Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Nanning Sports Bureau)

A winter swimming event was held at a section of the Yongjiang River in Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on the morning of Jan. 1, 2025. Over 3,000 swimming enthusiasts from all over the country participated in the event, infusing the city with an abundance of vitality and a joyous spirit for the New Year.

The event was co-hosted by the Nanning Sports Bureau and the Nanning sports general association. The youngest participant was only 8 years old and the eldest was 79.

At 9:30 a.m., the swimmers, divided into four groups, departed from a platform on the north bank of the Yongjiang River and swam toward the south bank. As they entered the water successively, they splashed waves and made joyful sounds, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

To guarantee the safety of all participants, 120 rescue paddleboards, together with the Nanning Red Cross rescue team, 60 safety officers, and medical teams, were on standby.

All participants were given a "green leaf" to write down their New Year's wishes before departure. Then they crossed the river with the leaves. After they arrived at the destination, they put the leaves on trees, infusing the city with boundless vitality and energy.

Nanning is recognized as one of the origins of winter swimming in China. Winter swimming on New Year's Day marked the beginning for the upcoming year of fitness activities in Nanning. An official of the Nanning Sports Bureau hoped that the event, with its aura of excitement, will strengthen people's confidence for the various sports activities to be held this year.

