Home>>
Tales of Cities - a whole new episode of 'Friends' in Nanning
By Liu Ning, Elena Davydova, Tan Jiangbo, Yan Lizheng, Lei Qijun, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 20:30, December 31, 2024
Come join the adventure! Through the immersive first-person view of Elena Davydova of People's Daily Online, cruise through the city of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on an unforgettable journey. Experience an ever-blossoming nighttime economy, taste the joyful sweetness of subtropical fruits, and witness the rapid development of Guangxi's cross-border trade.
As a special bonus, celebrate the grand cultural melting pot that is the 2nd China-ASEAN (Nanning) Culture Month. There we even get to encounter some people from different countries who from first meeting feel like "old friends." Sit back and enjoy this special episode of "Friends" in Nanning!
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippine consul general: Guangxi is a valuable partner for ASEAN countries in expanding cross-border e-commerce
- Longest cross-sea bridge in China's Guangxi opens to traffic
- Ancient buildings well preserved in over 400-year-old hamlet in S China's Guangxi
- New western land-sea corridor starts key projects construction in Fangchenggang, S. China’s Guangxi
- Diverse theater performances showcased by performers from ASEAN countries in S China's Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.