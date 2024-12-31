Tales of Cities - a whole new episode of 'Friends' in Nanning

20:30, December 31, 2024 By Liu Ning, Elena Davydova, Tan Jiangbo, Yan Lizheng, Lei Qijun, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie ( People's Daily Online

Come join the adventure! Through the immersive first-person view of Elena Davydova of People's Daily Online, cruise through the city of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on an unforgettable journey. Experience an ever-blossoming nighttime economy, taste the joyful sweetness of subtropical fruits, and witness the rapid development of Guangxi's cross-border trade.

As a special bonus, celebrate the grand cultural melting pot that is the 2nd China-ASEAN (Nanning) Culture Month. There we even get to encounter some people from different countries who from first meeting feel like "old friends." Sit back and enjoy this special episode of "Friends" in Nanning!

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)