Diverse theater performances showcased by performers from ASEAN countries in S China's Guangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:31, December 10, 2024
An important event of the 2nd China-ASEAN (Nanning) Culture Month, the 11th China-ASEAN (Nanning) Theater Week, is being held from Dec. 8 to 12, 2024 in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
A total of 12 art troupes from ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam, performed at the event. The troupes created a cultural melting pot, with a diverse range of performances including opera, puppetry, skits and dance.
