Chinese Defense Minister addresses ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus

Xinhua) 21:11, November 21, 2024

VIENTIANE, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday attended the 11th ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus and delivered a speech.

Noting the Asia-Pacific region remains generally stable, Dong warned against the risk of being drawn into geopolitical conflicts, and called for joint efforts to "protect our beautiful homeland".

China is willing to work with all parties to firmly consolidate ASEAN centrality, and support the improvement and upgrading of the existing cooperation framework, Dong said.

Urging unity of regional countries and resolving issues through dialogues, Dong expressed opposition against provoking disputes, resorting to force, forming cliques or bringing in external forces.

Dong said the parties need to deepen defense and security cooperation, promote the implementation of the Global Security Initiative in the region, and build a closer security community.

China and ASEAN should expand common maritime interests with a long-term vision, carry out maritime security cooperation in a flexible and diverse manner, and enhance their ability to jointly safeguard maritime security, so as to contribute to regional and world peace and stability, Dong said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)