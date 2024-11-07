ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum 2024 opens in Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:55, November 07, 2024

The ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum 2024, with the theme "Forging Regional Capacity Building Partnerships," opened in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 29, 2024.

Nearly 300 representatives from environment departments of ASEAN countries, foreign diplomatic envoys, regional ecology and environment departments in China, international organizations, research institutions, and enterprises attended the forum.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum 2024. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The forum confirmed that continuous efforts will be made to implement the "Framework of ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Strategy and Action Plan," and bolster the capacity of China and ASEAN in addressing regional air pollution, climate change, and related issues. The two sides should strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral processes, including climate change, biodiversity, plastic pollution, and more, to contribute to regional endeavors for global sustainable development.

During a special session on coordinated digital and green development, leaders and experts from departments such as the Ecology and Environment Department of Guangxi, the China-ASEAN Environmental Cooperation Center, and the People's Government of Liuzhou Municipality, as well as Liuzhou Steel Group, delivered speeches. They exchanged ideas on coordinated digital and green applications and development trends, and introduced strategic plans and key policies countries in the region are implementing.

A guest speaks at a special session on coordinated digital and green development during the ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum 2024. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The forum introduced successful cases in areas such as Guangxi's low-carbon transformation, climate change adaptation, and green supply chain.

The attendees spoke highly of China's accomplishments in ecological civilization construction and applauded the effective China-ASEAN environmental cooperation. They expressed hope to utilize the forum as a platform for enhancing policy dialogue, improving capacity, and fostering technical cooperation in ecology, environment, and climate change.

The ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum, a platform for dialogue and exchange of environmental policies between China and ASEAN countries, is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It has been held for 12 sessions since 2011, playing a significant role in enhancing environmental cooperation between China and ASEAN.

