ASEAN countries discuss socio-cultural development plan

VIENTIANE, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Laos to review the strides made under the community's socio-cultural pillar and endorse nine important documents.

The representatives gathered in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province for the 31st ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council meeting, Lao National Radio reported on Monday.

The meeting was marked by a forward-looking exchange of strategic visions, preparing the community to effectively tackle both current and future challenges.

The session concluded with the adoption of nine pivotal documents, set to be proposed for approval at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits taking place in Lao capital Vientiane in October.

Speaking at the meeting on Sunday, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket, expressed her confidence that these documents would serve as vital legislation for various sectors, propelling ASEAN towards its overarching goal of building a prosperous and harmonious community.

Suanesavanh called for continued development in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the master plan of the ASEAN Socio-cultural Community 2025.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to develop the strategic plan of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community post-2025 and to conduct a thorough assessment of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025 to ensure its success.

