Laos to host 9th ASEAN textile symposium

Xinhua) 08:45, June 19, 2024

VIENTIANE, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Laos will host the ninth ASEAN Traditional Textile Symposium, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6 in the Lao capital Vientiane, to promote traditional textile practices and cultural heritage in the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

The event will feature panel presentations, exhibitions and group discussions, Lao News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Weavers, designers and researchers will share their expertise through research presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions and demonstrations. Speakers from ASEAN countries will present traditional textiles from their countries, and exhibitors will display traditional textiles from the region.

Scholars, museum professionals and artisans from neighboring countries will also join the symposium.

