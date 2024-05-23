Guangxi plays increasingly important role in boosting connectivity between China, ASEAN

People's Daily Online) 10:55, May 23, 2024

Fresh durians from Vietnam and Thailand, which are picked early in the morning, can reach the shelves of major cities in China within three to five days. How is this achieved?

At the Youyi Port in Pingxiang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, an efficient and streamlined customs clearance process enables vehicles loaded with imported fruits to pass through in an orderly manner.

Officers of Qinzhou Port Customs check imported mangosteens at the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Fuyang)

Cai Zhenyu, general manager of Guangxi Ouheng International Logistics Co., Ltd., said previously, the process involved customs declarations, customs clearance, weighing, and vehicle changes, leading to long queues and delays ranging from five to six hours, or even up to two to three days, causing significant anxiety for cargo owners.

Thanks to the construction of the Digital Silk Road, a digital intelligent customs clearance system has eliminated the need for traditional customs procedures at the port. Drivers are now able to pass through checkpoints quickly through fingerprints or facial recognition.

While inspecting the China-ASEAN Information Harbor Co., Ltd. in Nanning, Guangxi in December 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that the building of the China-ASEAN Information Harbor is an important measure to promote Belt and Road cooperation, as well as to enhance connectivity between China and ASEAN countries.

Wang Yongchao, director of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said Guangxi will give play to its role as a strategic fulcrum for boosting connectivity between China and ASEAN countries, and strengthen information construction and application to build a Digital Silk Road.

Cai said the China-ASEAN Information Harbor Co., Ltd. will strive to become an international superhighway for communication between China and ASEAN countries, a hub for big data resource application services, a demonstration center for the application of new-generation information technology, a cluster for open cooperation in the digital economy, and a center for cultural and exchange cooperation.

Over the past five years, Guangxi's foreign trade with ASEAN countries has experienced an average annual growth rate of 10.5 percent. In the first quarter of this year, Guangxi's trade with ASEAN countries reached 90.12 billion yuan ($12.45 billion), up 33.3 percent year on year.

