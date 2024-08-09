ASEAN demonstrates remarkable resilience: Brunei Sultan
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah praised the collective achievement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday in his message on ASEAN Day.
The ASEAN Day falls on Aug. 8. The Sultan said "Over the past five decades, ASEAN has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to numerous challenges while steadfastly committing to regional progress."
"At the same time, ASEAN member states have worked closely together and with our external partners to foster development across the region," the Sultan said.
The Sultan emphasized that "Brunei Darussalam stands ready to work closely with other member states to ensure that we can together build a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centered ASEAN."
Photos
Related Stories
- How ASEAN fruits efficiently, conveniently enter China
- Laos to host 9th ASEAN textile symposium
- Guangxi plays increasingly important role in boosting connectivity between China, ASEAN
- ASEAN Regional Forum meeting on preventive diplomacy held in Lao capital
- Solid progress achieved in China-ASEAN agricultural cooperation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.