ASEAN demonstrates remarkable resilience: Brunei Sultan

Xinhua) 10:34, August 09, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah praised the collective achievement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday in his message on ASEAN Day.

The ASEAN Day falls on Aug. 8. The Sultan said "Over the past five decades, ASEAN has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to numerous challenges while steadfastly committing to regional progress."

"At the same time, ASEAN member states have worked closely together and with our external partners to foster development across the region," the Sultan said.

The Sultan emphasized that "Brunei Darussalam stands ready to work closely with other member states to ensure that we can together build a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centered ASEAN."

