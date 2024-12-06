Taste delicious 'Laoyou' hot-and-sour rice noodles in S China's Guangxi

Don't miss the delicious hot-and-sour "Laoyou" (old friend) rice noodles in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The dish, which contains rice noodles simmered in a soup with chili peppers, garlic, black beans and sour bamboo shoots, is deeply rooted in the daily lives of people living in Nanning.

