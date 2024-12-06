Home>>
Taste delicious 'Laoyou' hot-and-sour rice noodles in S China's Guangxi
By Lei Qijun, Liu Ning, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 10:48, December 06, 2024
Don't miss the delicious hot-and-sour "Laoyou" (old friend) rice noodles in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The dish, which contains rice noodles simmered in a soup with chili peppers, garlic, black beans and sour bamboo shoots, is deeply rooted in the daily lives of people living in Nanning.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lusheng and horse fighting festival held in China's Guangxi
- In pics: morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi
- China's Sizhou promotes rapid development of cultural and tourism industry
- China's Guangxi develops cultural tourism to advance rural revitalization
- 2024 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Carnival kicks off in Wuzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.