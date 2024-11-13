We Are China

2024 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Carnival kicks off in Wuzhou

Xinhua) 09:01, November 13, 2024

People taste Liubao tea during a cultural tourism carnival in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2024. Liubao tea, a Chinese dark tea characterized by its strong and lingering fragrance and medical effects, boasts a history of more than 1,500 years. The 2024 Guangxi cultural tourism carnival kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People perform Cantonese Opera during a cultural tourism carnival in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi cultural tourism carnival kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People perform folk songs and dances during a cultural tourism carnival in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi cultural tourism carnival kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Models present folk costumes during a cultural tourism carnival in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi cultural tourism carnival kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

