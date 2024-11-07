Residents in Nazao Village have rich cultural life after work in South China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:37, November 07, 2024

Villagers dance at a basketball court at Nazao Village, Debao County, Baise City of Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2024. Residents in Nazao Village have rich cultural life after work. (Photo by Su Zhentao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows a night view at Nazao Village, Debao County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Residents in Nazao Village have rich cultural life after work. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People practice tug-of-war in preparation for a fun games on the next day at Nazao Village, Debao County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2024. Residents in Nazao Village have rich cultural life after work. (Photo by Su Zhentao/Xinhua)

Villagers rehearse a performance at a recreation hall at Nazao Village, Debao County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2024. Residents in Nazao Village have rich cultural life after work. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers rehearse a performance at a recreation hall at Nazao Village, Debao County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2024. Residents in Nazao Village have rich cultural life after work. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

