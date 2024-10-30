Villagers air rice in Debao County, S China's Guangxi
Villagers air rice at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Villagers air rice at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a villager airing rice at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows rice aired on the roofs of buildings at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows villagers airing rice at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows rice aired on the roofs of buildings at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows rice aired on the roofs of buildings at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
