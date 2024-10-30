Villagers air rice in Debao County, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:49, October 30, 2024

Villagers air rice at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a villager airing rice at Nazao Village in Debao County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

