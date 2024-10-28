Languages

Autumn drying season for bamboo shoot in Guangxi

(Ecns.cn) 13:30, October 28, 2024

Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)

