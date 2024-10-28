Autumn drying season for bamboo shoot in Guangxi
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Villagers are busy drying bamboo shoots in Tianlin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shuqing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Harvest season of late rice begins in south China
- Traditional village in S China turns tourist attraction, hot spot for study tours
- Inheritance of Gupa tea-making skills in S China's Guangxi
- Scenery of Longji Rice Terraces in S China's Guangxi
- Cultural activities boost unity, common dev't of all ethnic groups in Guangxi
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.