Photo story: Yao ethnic gong dance in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 15:13, October 31, 2024

Ruan Guilu (2nd L) performs Yao ethnic gong dance with members of a gong dance art troupe at Meilin Village of Zuodeng Yao Township of Tiandong County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

The Yao ethnic gong dance, a traditional genre of dance popular among the Yao people in Meilin and Pinglue villages of Zuodeng Yao Township, has evolved over time into the locals' primary celebrations for bountiful harvests and major festivals like the New Year.

Born in December 1948 at Meilin Village, Ruan Guilu started at the age of 14 to learn the gong dance from her father. Through diligent practice, Ruan gradually mastered and improved the performance skills.

A gong dance art troupe was established at Meilin Village in 2004, with Ruan as the artistic advisor and coach. The art troupe has earned high praise for its appearance in various cultural activities and performances in other localities.

"I will do whatever in my power to pass on everything I've learned about the gong dance," Ruan, now a national-level inheritor of this art, promised herself.

