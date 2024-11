2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicks off in Nanning

Xinhua) 09:59, November 09, 2024

People visit the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last till Nov. 10.

Covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises to participate. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Exhibitors promote products via livestream during the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last till Nov. 10.

Covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises to participate. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Fruits are pictured during the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last till Nov. 10.

Covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises to participate. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Baskets of corn are pictured during the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last till Nov. 10.

Covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises to participate. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last till Nov. 10.

Covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises to participate. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2024. The 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicked off here on Friday and will last till Nov. 10.

Covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises to participate. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)