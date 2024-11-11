Duoye festival celebrated in Guangxi, S China

Xinhua) 09:10, November 11, 2024

A drone photo shows people taking part in a contest to celebrate Duoye festival at Duoye Square in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Women brew oil tea at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People attend a celebration of Duoye festival at Duoye Square in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo shows guests attending an oil tea feast at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Women play traditional musical instruments at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People take part in a dancing contest to celebrate Duoye festival at Duoye Square in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Women brew oil tea at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A woman serves delicacies for an oil tea feast at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in circles to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A woman prepares oil tea ingredients at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Women perform during an oil tea feast at Yueye Dong Village, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo shows people dancing at Duoye Square in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo shows people dancing at Duoye Square in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2024. Various activities including dancing, oil tea feast, and folk art performances were held here on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Duoye festival, an occasion during which the Dong people used to gather around in a circle to chant their prayers. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)