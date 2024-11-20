In pics: morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 21:56, November 20, 2024

A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A stall owner works at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People have breakfast at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Volunteers clean the floor at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A tourist (1st R) from east China's Zhejiang Province has breakfast at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People have breakfast at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view of a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

