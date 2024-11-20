In pics: morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi
A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A stall owner works at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
People have breakfast at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A stall owner prepares breakfast for customers at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Volunteers clean the floor at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A tourist (1st R) from east China's Zhejiang Province has breakfast at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
People have breakfast at a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view of a morning market in Chengtuan Town of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With various choices, delicious taste and affordable price, breakfast at the morning market in Chengtuan Town are deeply loved by local residents. It has also become popular on the internet, attracting more and more tourists to experience its unique. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Guangxi develops cultural tourism to advance rural revitalization
- 2024 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Carnival kicks off in Wuzhou
- 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo kicks off in Nanning
- China's Sizhou promotes rapid development of cultural and tourism industry
- Duoye festival celebrated in Guangxi, S China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.