China's Guangxi develops cultural tourism to advance rural revitalization

Xinhua) 16:38, November 14, 2024

College students promote cultural tourism products to tourists during a social practice project in Fuwan Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2024. Local authorities in Changzhou District have actively developed cultural tourism in an effort to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Sizhou Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2024. Local authorities in Changzhou District have actively developed cultural tourism in an effort to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists visit Fuwan Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2024. Local authorities in Changzhou District have actively developed cultural tourism in an effort to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists experiencing motorboat in Sizhou Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2024. Local authorities in Changzhou District have actively developed cultural tourism in an effort to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

