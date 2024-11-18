China's Sizhou promotes rapid development of cultural and tourism industry

Xinhua) 10:01, November 18, 2024

Students play basketball at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

In recent years, Sizhou Village has been constantly improving tourism infrastructure and promoting the rapid development of cultural and tourism industry. It has transformed itself from "a small island without a road to the outside world" to "an internet-famous tourism destination." In 2023, Sizhou Village saw more than 300,000 tourist trips. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists enjoy the sunset scenery at Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2024. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the scenery at sunset near Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

Tourists enjoy the sunset scenery at Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a view of Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows tourists enjoying themselves at Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows tourists riding motorboats in the Xijiang River in Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

A villager rows a boat in the Xijiang River in Sizhou Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2024. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

Students sing folk songs at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

Tourists enjoy the scenery at Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the scenery in Sizhou Village of Changzhou District in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the scenery at sunset in Sizhou Village in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located on the Sizhou Island in Xijiang River and bestowed with rich intangible cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery, Sizhou Village has become a famous tourism attraction.

