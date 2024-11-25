Lusheng and horse fighting festival held in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:38, November 25, 2024

People in traditional costumes participate in Lusheng and horse fighting festival held in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2024. Lusheng is a folk musical instrument made of bamboo pipes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo shows people in traditional costumes participating in Lusheng and horse fighting festival held in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2024. Lusheng is a folk musical instrument made of bamboo pipes. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people in traditional costumes participating in Lusheng and horse fighting festival held in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2024. Lusheng is a folk musical instrument made of bamboo pipes. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

