China-ASEAN air routes see surge in passenger trips in first 10 months
NANNING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Air routes connecting China and Southeast Asia registered 19.62 million passenger trips in the first 10 months of 2024, up 136.7 percent year on year, as revealed during the 2024 New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor Forum on China-ASEAN Aviation Development on Friday.
From January to October, the volume of cargo and mail transported via these routes totaled 363,000 tonnes, up 30.7 percent year on year, according to Xiong Jie from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).
Xiong highlighted the CAAC's commitment to investing in new technologies and leveraging opportunities in general aviation and the low-altitude economy, and its aim to transform the low-altitude economy into a new growth engine for China and ASEAN countries.
The forum attracted over 400 participants, including government officials, experts, entrepreneurs, scholars and industry representatives from China and ASEAN countries. Nine project deals were signed during the event.
