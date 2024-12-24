Ancient buildings well preserved in over 400-year-old hamlet in S China's Guangxi

JINXIU(GUANGXI), Dec. 23, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Nestled in central part of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Longteng Hamlet boosts 49 ancient buildings in the style of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. From the end of the Ming dynasty to the present, for more than 400 years, the Liang clan has thrived here, which has been 17 generations so far.

In 1620, the Liang family moved here from the west part of south China's Guangdong Province. Overlooking the mountains covered with stones like dragon scales, this area looks like a soaring dragon. Therefore they named here "Longteng", meaning dragon flying in Chinese, and settled here ever since.

Covering an area of more than 20,000 square meters, the ancient building group in the hamlet is currently the best preserved and largest one of Ming and Qing dynasties in central Guangxi.

As living standards improved in recent years, the cultural life of the villagers has become increasingly rich, with various activities injecting vitality into the hamlet.

