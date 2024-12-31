Philippine consul general: Guangxi is a valuable partner for ASEAN countries in expanding cross-border e-commerce

A photo shows Iric C. Arribas, Philippine consul general in Guangzhou, as he sits down for an interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online)

"The Philippines and China are advancing cooperation in the digital economy and e-commerce sectors, with both countries selling each other's products on e-commerce platforms," said Iric C. Arribas, Philippine consul general in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Making the statement during an interview with People's Daily Online, Arribas shared his insights on the development and future e-commerce cooperation between ASEAN countries and China, especially the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"Guangxi has seen impressive growth in cross-border e-commerce, particularly with ASEAN countries," said Arribas. "The region serves as a key hub for exporting ASEAN products to China, which greatly benefits the Philippines."

Arribas subsequently noted that Guangxi's openness to various ASEAN products and its strategic infrastructure in cross-border e-commerce make it a valuable partner for ASEAN countries in expanding cross-border e-commerce.

In recent years, Guangxi has actively engaged in exchange activities in e-commerce with ASEAN countries, including the China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event, and the Guangxi New Silk Road New Year E-commerce Festival. Arribas believes that the events created a stronger bond between enterprises among China and ASEAN countries.

"ASEAN enterprises can set up product pavilions on e-commerce platforms, increasing visibility in China. The events also support micro, small, and medium enterprises, providing them with exposure through trade fairs, seminars, and digital platforms, helping them grow in a competitive and sustainable market," remarked Arribas.

In January 2023, the Philippines and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create an e-commerce cooperation framework, exchange best practices, and promote product trade via online platforms. Arribas holds a strong belief that further business cooperation between the two nations will be strengthened.

"Right now, consumers can buy Philippine goods on Chinese online e-commerce platforms. With China being the top consumer for Philippine fruit such as pineapples, the space for further e-commerce cooperation is broad and promising." Arribas explained.

He noted that there is broad space for cooperation in foreign direct investment (FDI) and the participation of micro, small, and medium enterprises in e-commerce development.

