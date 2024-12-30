Longest cross-sea bridge in China's Guangxi opens to traffic

Xinhua) 08:37, December 30, 2024

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes.

According to the local government, the Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou stretches approximately 7.6 kilometers. It follows a two-way, six-lane, first-class highway construction standard, and is designed for driving speeds of 100 kilometers per hour.

The bridge is an important passage in the Beibu Gulf economic zone and is expected to aid the zone's high-quality development.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows a toll gate of the Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)