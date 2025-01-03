Indonesian consul general emphasizes the importance of empowering local SMEs in cross-border digital economy

January 03, 2025

A photo shows Ben Perkasa Drajat, Indonesian consul general in Guangzhou, as he sits down for an interview with People's Daily Online. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Ben Perkasa Drajat, Indonesian consul general in Guangzhou, emphasized the significance of commercial cooperation, especially in the field of cross-border e-commerce, between China and ASEAN countries during an interview with People's Daily Online.

According to Drajat, the launch of the negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement at the ASEAN Economic Community Council meeting in 2023 in Indonesia demonstrated the importance of e-commerce in developing the region's economy. Indonesia was also the Guest of Honor at the China Cross-border E-commerce Exhibition in southeast China's Fuzhou on March 2024, which further tightened the commercial connection between Indonesia and China.

Drajat reflected on the development process over the past two years, saying "I learnt that the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) arranged the China International E-commerce Industry Expo in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia in September 2024. Together with the China Cross-border E-commerce Exhibition, these expos provided a great platform to allow local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both countries to meet with curated cross border e-commerce service providers."

With its unique location, the city of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is a crucial cross-border e-commerce hub between China and ASEAN countries. Moreover, the city is also the venue for the annual China-ASEAN Expo, one of the most important commercial and trade expos between China and ASEAN. Being the representative from the largest country in ASEAN, Drajat strongly supports the importance of the expo, as well as China-ASEAN cooperation.

"We believe that the expo attracts business personnels and communities, both from China and ASEAN countries, to communicate and cooperate directly," Drajat stated. "Nanning, as one of the areas of the Guangxi Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) along with other port areas, will also be beneficial for ASEAN Countries to utilize as a gateway for their product to enter the Chinese market."

Since its inception in 2020, the ASEAN Online Sale Day has showcased the digital potential of ASEAN and promoted cooperation between member states and ASEAN partners, including China. When heralding the future development of China-ASEAN cross-border e-commerce and its benefits to Indonesian enterprises, Drajat holds high expectations.

"Empowering SMEs through e-commerce is crucial. We hope the e-commerce cooperation between China and ASEAN countries will enhance the ability of SMEs to utilize e-commerce platforms and help them compete in the digital economy," said Drajat.

