China launches five new satellites
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying five satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Jan. 20, 2025. China on Monday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket with five satellites onboard. The rocket blasted off at 6:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent a group of satellites, including the Yunyao-1 37-40 and JTX-A-05 models, into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket with five satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 6:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent a group of satellites, including the Yunyao-1 37-40 and JTX-A-05 models, into their planned orbits.
