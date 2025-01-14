China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket sends satellite group into space
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket carrying the satellite group CentiSpace 01 blasts off from the sea near Haiyang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 13, 2025. (China News Service/Xu Yajing)
It was the 5th mission for the Smart Dragon-3 rocket.
