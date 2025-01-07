China launches test satellite for orbital refueling

Xinhua) 08:32, January 07, 2025

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a test satellite, Shijian-25, blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. China successfully sent a test satellite, Shijian-25, into space on Tuesday morning, using a Long March-3B rocket for the launch. The rocket blasted off at 4:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, bringing the payload into the preset orbit later. (Photo by Ma Yongtao/Xinhua)

The rocket blasted off at 4:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province, bringing the payload into the preset orbit later.

The satellite is primarily used for the verification of satellite fuel replenishment and life extension service technologies, according to the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Shijian-25's developer.

The launch marked China's first rocket launch in 2025 and the 555th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.

