China's meteorological observation service utilizes its first small commercial weather satellites

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Two groups of small commercial satellites have entered the weather observation system of China Meteorological Administration (CMA), marking the administration's first use of small commercial satellite data for weather services.

The 23-satellite Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation and the 12-satellite Yunyao-1 series began providing data to the CMA on Dec. 30, and preliminary trial results confirm the satellite groups are making contributions to the CMA's weather forecast system, the CMA said on Thursday.

Currently, the Tianmu-1 constellation supplies approximately 30,000 occultation profile products on a daily basis, while the Yunyao-1 satellites supply about 15,000 profiles.

The occultation profile products are processed through the CMA's meteorological big data cloud platform, Tianqing, and are then utilized in various operational modules, including observation and forecast, numerical prediction, global typhoon monitoring, and the short-term forecasting of severe convective weather phenomena such as hail or lightning. They also support climate change research.

Tianmu-1 is the first domestic constellation compatible with major global navigation systems, including BeiDou and GPS. It offers high levels of precision and vertical resolution, and does not require calibration, providing comprehensive observational capabilities for marine, atmospheric and ionospheric environments at all times, according to Guo Xiaoyu, president of the Aerospace Tianmu (Chongqing) Satellite Technology Co., Ltd.

Fang Xiang, director of the CMA's integrated observation department, said that data from small commercial satellites can play a crucial role in weather forecasting, and that it is necessary to promote their development.

The operators of Tianmu-1 and Yunyao-1 are responsible for providing the CMA with satellite, payload and product information, as well as updates on that information.

They will ensure the timely transmission of satellite data products, supply usage instructions, report on the operational status of satellites in orbit, and guarantee the stability and accuracy of data, according to the CMA.

