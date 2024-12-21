China launches communication technology test satellite

Xinhua) 10:30, December 21, 2024

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for communication technology blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Photo by Ma Yongtao/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a test satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province on Friday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 11:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.

This satellite will be used for satellite communications, radio and television, data transmission, and other services. It will also carry out tests and verification of related technologies.

This launch marked the 554th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.

