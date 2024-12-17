China launches internet satellite group

Xinhua) 10:28, December 17, 2024

A group of low Earth orbit satellites is launched by a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage atop the rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2024. China successfully sent the first group of low Earth orbit satellites for a satellite internet constellation on Monday. At 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time), this group of satellites was launched and the satellites have entered the preset orbits. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent the first group of low Earth orbit satellites for a satellite internet constellation from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in southern Hainan Province on Monday.

At 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time), this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage atop the rocket. The satellites have entered the preset orbits.

The launch marked the 552nd mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

A group of low Earth orbit satellites is launched by a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage atop the rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2024. China successfully sent the first group of low Earth orbit satellites for a satellite internet constellation on Monday. At 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time), this group of satellites was launched and the satellites have entered the preset orbits. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

