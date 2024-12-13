China launches 5 experiment satellites

Xinhua) 08:38, December 13, 2024

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a group of five experiment satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 12, 2024. The five satellites were launched at 3:17 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday and have entered the planned orbit. The launch was the 551st mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a group of five experiment satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The five satellites were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 3:17 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 551st mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

