China successfully launches new satellite group

Xinhua) 16:40, December 05, 2024

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new group of satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The satellites were launched at 12:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new group of satellites into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.

Launched at 12:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, the satellite group, the third batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered the preset orbits successfully.

The launch marks the 550th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new group of satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The satellites were launched at 12:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new group of satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The satellites were launched at 12:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)