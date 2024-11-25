China launches two new satellites

Xinhua) 13:21, November 25, 2024

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying two satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and Siwei Gaojing-2 04, into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket, placing two satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and Siwei Gaojing-2 04, into the preset orbit.

It was the 547th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying two satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and Siwei Gaojing-2 04, into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying two satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and Siwei Gaojing-2 04, into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying two satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-2 03 and Siwei Gaojing-2 04, into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)