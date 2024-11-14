We Are China

China launches ocean-salinity detection satellite

Ecns.cn) 14:15, November 14, 2024

A Long March 4B Y53 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite for ocean-salinity detection blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Taotao)

The satellite will fill the gap in China's high-precision global ocean-salinity detection capabilities, improve data collection on ocean dynamics and environmental factors, and boost the accuracy of China's marine forecasting products.

It will also support marine environmental forecasting, ecological forecasting, water-cycle monitoring, short-term climate prediction, and global climate change research, providing critical data for applications in agriculture, disaster mitigation, meteorology, and other related industries.

It was the 545th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

A Long March 4B Y53 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite for ocean-salinity detection blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Taotao)

A Long March 4B Y53 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite for ocean-salinity detection blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Taotao)

A Long March 4B Y53 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite for ocean-salinity detection blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Taotao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)