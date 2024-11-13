Home>>
China prepares to launch Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft
(Xinhua) 15:01, November 13, 2024
WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launching area on Wednesday.
The cargo spacecraft will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's southern island province of Hainan are all in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the agency said.
