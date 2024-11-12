Model of reusable Haoloong space cargo shuttle to debut at Airshow China

This undated photo shows a model of China's Haoloong space cargo shuttle which will debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A model of China's Haoloong space cargo shuttle will debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, announced the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Monday.

This type of Chinese independently-developed reusable winged space cargo vehicle is expected to further reduce the cost of cargo transportation to and from China's space station, according to the AVIC.

"Haoloong is a new starting point for the AVIC to give full play to the advantages in aeronautical technologies and in developing commercial aerospace products," said AVIC spokesman Wu Jiwei.

Wu made the remarks at the AVIC press conference prior to the 15th Airshow China, which will be held from Nov. 12 to 17 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The Haoloong space cargo shuttle is designed by Chengdu Aircraft Design & Research Institute under the AVIC.

The AVIC disclosed that, by now, the research and development (R&D) of the Haoloong cargo space shuttle has been fully initiated. The AVIC has completed the scheme design of this vehicle and is carrying out the engineering development in an all-round manner.

This Chinese space cargo vehicle type highlights its reusability and ability to shuttle between Earth and space. It brings a low-cost reusable cargo shuttle solution with Chinese characteristics to space exploration, echoing the demand for transporting cargo for long-term operation of China's space station, the AVIC told Xinhua.

According to the developer, Haoloong is launched by a commercial carrier rocket. It then rendezvouses and docks with the space station for cargo upload or download missions. It provides cargo transportation capabilities to and from the space station by leveraging its prominent reusability.

It can re-enter the atmosphere, fly and land horizontally at a designated airport, allowing for recovery and reuse in an airline-like operation pattern. Therefore, it is expected to reduce the turnaround cycle and cost per mission significantly.

Notably, the developer added that its winged configuration promises Haoloong greater return opportunities and better reentry and return environmental conditions, creating favorable conditions for it to carry out cargo download missions.

The China Manned Space Agency revealed on Oct. 29 the winners of its solicitation for overall schemes aimed at the low-cost cargo transportation system, a crucial component of the operation of China's space station. According to the agency, the Haoloong space cargo shuttle has won the contract for the engineering flight verification phase.

"Space is vast enough to accommodate diversified technical routes from all countries around the world to explore and expand," said Wu at the press conference.

The AVIC will display more than 260 exhibits at the 15th Airshow China to demonstrate its capabilities in developing products and solutions in fields of sea, land, air and space.

