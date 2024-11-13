Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft, Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket transferred to launching area
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket being vertically transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Huang Guochang/Xinhua)
The combination of the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launching area on Wednesday.
The cargo spacecraft will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's southern island province of Hainan are all in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the agency said.
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Huang Guochang/Xinhua)
