China makes strides in satellite internet with breakthroughs in reusable rockets

Xinhua) 17:00, November 12, 2024

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese private rocket company LandSpace is showing that the sky is no limit in rocket research and development, as it is playing a pivotal role in advancing China's satellite internet constellation, a key component in the global space-based internet race.

China launched the first 18 satellites of the Spacesail Constellation in August from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China; a milestone in the country's efforts to build a global satellite internet network.

As China forges ahead with its ambitious constellation plans, achieving low-cost, high-frequency and high-capacity launch capabilities, along with breakthroughs in satellite communication payload technology, will be crucial to advancing its satellite internet infrastructure.

LandSpace's Zhuque-2 and Zhuque-3 reusable rockets are set to boast a combined annual launch capacity of 244 tonnes by 2026, significantly supporting China's satellite internet development, said LandSpace CEO Zhang Changwu at a forum during the Airshow China held in Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province.

Zhuque-2 is expected to conduct six launches in 2025, with Zhuque-3 slated for its maiden flight and three additional launches the same year. These rockets will play a crucial role in meeting the high-frequency launch requirements for China's satellite internet constellation, Zhang said.

This year, LandSpace achieved a key breakthrough in reusable rocket technology with successful vertical take-off and landing return flight tests at both the hundred-meter and ten-thousand-meter levels.

With the Tianque engines reaching a cumulative production of 83 units with a total test duration of nearly 130,000 seconds, the company has also achieved significant progress in liquid oxygen-methane propulsion technology.

These engines power Zhuque-2, making it the world's first methane-fueled rocket to reach orbit.

Adhering to national quality and safety management standards, LandSpace has established a comprehensive quality management system and standardized safety procedures to ensure every step meets process quality requirements.

Looking ahead, LandSpace is committed to advancing the development of larger-diameter liquid oxygen-methane rockets to meet the needs of major national satellite internet launch missions, Zhang said.

He added that the company is dedicated to supporting the country's flight-based transportation capabilities and contributing to the high-quality development of commercial space.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)