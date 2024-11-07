China establishes aerospace information, satellite internet innovation alliance

Xinhua) 15:05, November 07, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China established an aerospace information and satellite internet innovation alliance in the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward in the collaborative development of the aerospace information field.

Led by the country's key centrally-administered state-owned enterprises and involving telecommunications operators, universities, research institutes, private enterprises and field experts, the alliance is poised to drive international exchange, academic dialogue and technological innovation -- thereby bolstering the aerospace information industry and satellite internet initiatives.

The alliance aims to meet innovative development needs by rallying resources and strengths across industry, academia, research and practical applications. It will build an open platform for innovation, fostering the popularization and advancement of related industries.

The alliance will actively engage in international exchanges and cooperation, creating a dynamic innovation environment focused on joint technology development, resource sharing and ecosystem collaboration.

It is committed to providing robust scientific and technological support to help implement national strategies in the aerospace and satellite internet sectors.

