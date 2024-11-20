China's commercial satellite constellation to provide Brazil with Internet services

Xinhua) 21:18, November 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's commercial satellite constellation Spacesail will provide satellite communication services to Brazil and broadband internet access to the country's remote and underserved regions.

The services will be carried out through the partnership between the constellation's developer Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co., Ltd. and Telebras, a Brazilian telecommunications enterprise, according to a memorandum of cooperation signed by the two companies on Wednesday.

The memorandum noted that the commercial services to Brazil will officially kick off in 2026. The cooperation marks the official launch of the Chinese company's overseas business.

Spacesail is a low Earth orbit megaconstellation with full frequency bands and a multi-layer and multi-orbit design. Its commercial network construction was officially launched on Aug. 6, 2024.

At present, the constellation has 36 operational satellites in orbit. They have completed relevant service tests and have proven to be capable of providing broadband communication services.

The Spacesail Constellation will start its worldwide satellite Internet service in 2025, facilitating the fields such as transportation, new energy, smart cities, smart agriculture, emergency disaster relief and low-altitude economy.

Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co., Ltd. has begun business negotiations with more than 30 countries to promote the global commercial application and services of its constellation.

China currently has 1,059 satellites in orbit, 492 of which are commercial satellites. By the end of June this year, 546 commercial space enterprises were registered and effectively operating in China.

