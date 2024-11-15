China rolls out meteorological satellite numerical integrated platform

Xinhua) 19:45, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has officially rolled out a meteorological satellite numerical integrated platform that can provide users with faster data service.

The platform, developed by the National Satellite Meteorological Center (NSMC), leverages rich data resources from the Fengyun meteorological satellites and employs a hybrid cloud architecture to effectively integrate data and algorithm resources, said Fan Cunqun, an expert with the NSMC.

Users can directly select the required data on the platform and perform corresponding calculations, which helps simplify workflows, reduce storage needs and promote the convergence of excellent algorithms and industry knowledge sharing, Fan said.

This approach will accelerate the application and technological transformation of Fengyun meteorological satellite data across various industries, Fan said.

The platform will undergo further upgrades, including the integration of AI technology, to support multi-user collaboration and enhance the service capability of Fengyun meteorological satellite remote sensing.

